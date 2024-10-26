Hanover Bancorp (NASDAQ:HNVR) versus Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC) Head-To-Head Comparison

Hanover Bancorp (NASDAQ:HNVR – Get Free Report) and Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Hanover Bancorp and Bank of South Carolina”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hanover Bancorp $62.58 million 2.19 $15.16 million $1.96 9.64 Bank of South Carolina $21.16 million 3.19 $5.49 million $1.04 11.89

Hanover Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Bank of South Carolina. Hanover Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bank of South Carolina, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hanover Bancorp 0 0 1 0 3.00 Bank of South Carolina 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Hanover Bancorp and Bank of South Carolina, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Hanover Bancorp presently has a consensus target price of $22.00, suggesting a potential upside of 16.46%. Given Hanover Bancorp’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Hanover Bancorp is more favorable than Bank of South Carolina.

Dividends

Hanover Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Bank of South Carolina pays an annual dividend of $0.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.1%. Hanover Bancorp pays out 20.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Bank of South Carolina pays out 73.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Profitability

This table compares Hanover Bancorp and Bank of South Carolina’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hanover Bancorp 8.70% 6.33% 0.52% Bank of South Carolina 20.76% 12.48% 0.94%

Volatility & Risk

Hanover Bancorp has a beta of -0.23, suggesting that its stock price is 123% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bank of South Carolina has a beta of 0.49, suggesting that its stock price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

15.0% of Hanover Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of Bank of South Carolina shares are held by institutional investors. 24.8% of Hanover Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 29.8% of Bank of South Carolina shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Bank of South Carolina beats Hanover Bancorp on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hanover Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Hanover Bancorp, Inc., a bank holding company for Hanover Community Bank, provides personal and business lending and deposit services to businesses, municipalities, and individuals in the New York metro area. The company offers checking, credit cards, debit cards, money market, savings, government and municipal banking, and professional services, as well as time deposits, including certificate of deposit and individual retirement accounts. It also provides business loans, commercial real estate financing, small business administration, lending directory services, and residential mortgage. In addition, the company offers cash management, online and mobile banking, merchant services, and digital solutions. Its banking offices are located in Nassau, Suffolk, Queens, Kings, New York Counties, New York, Monmouth County, Freehold, and New Jersey. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Mineola, New York.

About Bank of South Carolina

(Get Free Report)

Bank of South Carolina Corporation operates as a bank holding company for The Bank of South Carolina that provides a range of financial products and services primarily in Charleston, Berkeley, and Dorchester counties of South Carolina. Its deposits include non-interest-bearing demand accounts, NOW accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company offers secured and unsecured commercial loans, commercial real estate construction loans, consumer construction loans, home equity lines of credit, and mortgage originations, as well as paycheck protection program loans. It operates five banking house locations. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Charleston, South Carolina.

