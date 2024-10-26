Global Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Global Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,000. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up approximately 0.2% of Global Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VUG. Axiom Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 9.3% during the third quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC now owns 7,251,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,696,912,000 after purchasing an additional 614,652 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 40,514.9% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 5,542,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,072,878,000 after buying an additional 5,528,660 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,940,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,847,646,000 after buying an additional 211,575 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 3,580,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,339,041,000 after acquiring an additional 40,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,982,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,115,381,000 after acquiring an additional 70,828 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

VUG stock traded up $1.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $392.47. The company had a trading volume of 1,010,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 999,878. The company has a market capitalization of $135.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $379.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $365.54. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $260.65 and a 12-month high of $395.98.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

