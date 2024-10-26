Farmers and Merchants Bancshares (OTCMKTS:FMFG) Trading 0.9% Higher – Still a Buy?

Farmers and Merchants Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FMFG – Get Free Report) shares rose 0.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $15.14 and last traded at $15.14. Approximately 200 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 1,784 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.00.
Farmers and Merchants Bancshares Stock Performance
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.65.
Farmers and Merchants Bancshares Company Profile
Farmers and Merchants Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Farmers and Merchants Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals and businesses in Baltimore and Carroll counties in Maryland and surrounding areas of northern Maryland. It offers checking, savings, money market, individual retirement, and sweep accounts, as well as certificates of deposit, remote check deposits, and repurchase agreements.
