COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CICOF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CICOF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,853,400 shares, an increase of 763.2% from the September 30th total of 1,257,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,043.6 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised COSCO SHIPPING from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Get COSCO SHIPPING alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on COSCO SHIPPING

COSCO SHIPPING Stock Performance

CICOF remained flat at $1.49 on Friday. COSCO SHIPPING has a 12 month low of $0.88 and a 12 month high of $1.89. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.45.

COSCO SHIPPING (OTCMKTS:CICOF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.31 billion for the quarter.

About COSCO SHIPPING

(Get Free Report)

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co, Ltd., an investment holding company, engages in the container shipping, managing and operating container terminals, and other terminal related businesses in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mainland China, and internationally. It operates through Container Shipping Business and Terminal Business segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for COSCO SHIPPING Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for COSCO SHIPPING and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.