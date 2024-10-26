COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CICOF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CICOF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,853,400 shares, an increase of 763.2% from the September 30th total of 1,257,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,043.6 days.
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised COSCO SHIPPING from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.
COSCO SHIPPING (OTCMKTS:CICOF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.31 billion for the quarter.
COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co, Ltd., an investment holding company, engages in the container shipping, managing and operating container terminals, and other terminal related businesses in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mainland China, and internationally. It operates through Container Shipping Business and Terminal Business segments.
