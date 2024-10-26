CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The oil and gas producer reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.09, Zacks reports. CNX Resources had a return on equity of 7.51% and a net margin of 26.64%. The business had revenue of $424.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share.
Shares of CNX Resources stock traded down $0.63 on Friday, hitting $36.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,420,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,722,182. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.96. CNX Resources has a 52-week low of $19.07 and a 52-week high of $37.57. The company has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 1.38.
In related news, Director Bernard Lanigan, Jr. acquired 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.81 per share, with a total value of $2,010,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 401,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,772,794.20. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.
CNX Resources Corporation, an independent natural gas and midstream company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates in two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane (CBM). It produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily for gas wholesalers.
