CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The oil and gas producer reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.09, Zacks reports. CNX Resources had a return on equity of 7.51% and a net margin of 26.64%. The business had revenue of $424.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share.

CNX Resources Price Performance

Shares of CNX Resources stock traded down $0.63 on Friday, hitting $36.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,420,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,722,182. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.96. CNX Resources has a 52-week low of $19.07 and a 52-week high of $37.57. The company has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 1.38.

Get CNX Resources alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Bernard Lanigan, Jr. acquired 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.81 per share, with a total value of $2,010,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 401,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,772,794.20. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler cut shares of CNX Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Capital One Financial cut shares of CNX Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 14th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of CNX Resources from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “sector underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on CNX Resources from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on CNX Resources from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.90.

Get Our Latest Research Report on CNX

About CNX Resources

(Get Free Report)

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent natural gas and midstream company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates in two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane (CBM). It produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily for gas wholesalers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CNX Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNX Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.