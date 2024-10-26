CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNEP) Short Interest Update

CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNEP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 61.1% from the September 30th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
CNB Financial Stock Up 1.8 %
Shares of CCNEP traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,634. CNB Financial has a 1-year low of $18.42 and a 1-year high of $25.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.31.
CNB Financial Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a $0.4453 dividend. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th.
About CNB Financial
CNB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for CNB Bank that provides a range of banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; and offers real estate, commercial, industrial, residential, and consumer loans, as well as various other specialized financial services.
