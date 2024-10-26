Capital Management Associates Inc Buys 55 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Capital Management Associates Inc raised its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 0.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 21,990 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust accounts for approximately 3.8% of Capital Management Associates Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Capital Management Associates Inc’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $9,305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DIA. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the first quarter valued at about $204,000. First Bank & Trust acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $200,000. Romano Brothers AND Company raised its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company now owns 2,062 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Foguth Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $606,000. Finally, D.B. Root & Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the first quarter worth $340,000. 37.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of DIA opened at $421.18 on Friday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $323.21 and a twelve month high of $433.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $418.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $401.12.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

