Burford Brothers Inc. Sells 1,627 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Burford Brothers Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 62.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 974 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,627 shares during the quarter. Burford Brothers Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,037 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at $208,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 2,070 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company now owns 4,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $854,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at $657,000. Institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

GLD opened at $253.32 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $179.11 and a 12 month high of $253.94. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $239.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $226.04.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

