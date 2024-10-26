Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) Price Target Increased to $79.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $75.00 to $79.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Boyd Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Bank of America raised their target price on Boyd Gaming from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Boyd Gaming from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.38.

Get Boyd Gaming alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on BYD

Boyd Gaming Stock Performance

NYSE BYD opened at $69.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 1.57. Boyd Gaming has a twelve month low of $49.34 and a twelve month high of $71.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $967.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $909.49 million. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 34.29% and a net margin of 13.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Boyd Gaming will post 6.25 EPS for the current year.

Boyd Gaming Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, September 15th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Boyd Gaming’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.21%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Boyd Gaming news, Director Christine J. Spadafor sold 1,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.36, for a total transaction of $74,967.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,154.56. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Marianne Boyd Johnson sold 73,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.23, for a total transaction of $4,404,619.90. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,423,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,737,284.54. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Christine J. Spadafor sold 1,242 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.36, for a total transaction of $74,967.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,154.56. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 27.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Boyd Gaming

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 2.4% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 679,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,523,000 after acquiring an additional 16,159 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 48,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,105,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming during the 3rd quarter worth $241,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming in the 3rd quarter worth about $245,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Boyd Gaming by 4,816.4% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 184,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,320,000 after buying an additional 180,806 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.81% of the company’s stock.

Boyd Gaming Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. The company operates through Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, Midwest & South, and Online segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.