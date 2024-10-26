BMO Equal Weight Banks Index ETF (TSE:ZEB) Trading 0% Higher – Here’s What Happened

BMO Equal Weight Banks Index ETF (TSE:ZEB – Get Free Report) shares rose 0% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$41.14 and last traded at C$41.11. Approximately 1,629,472 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1% from the average daily volume of 1,607,118 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$41.09.
BMO Equal Weight Banks Index ETF Stock Down 0.4 %
The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$39.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$37.17.
BMO Equal Weight Banks Index ETF Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 2nd were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%.
