Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) Given New $25.00 Price Target at Barclays

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Barclays from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Avantor from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Avantor from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Avantor in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Avantor in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Avantor from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Avantor currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.79.

Avantor Stock Down 3.6 %

AVTR stock opened at $22.43 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.28. The company has a market cap of $15.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.50, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.33. Avantor has a 12-month low of $16.63 and a 12-month high of $28.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. Avantor had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 5.28%. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Avantor will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Avantor news, CAO Steven W. Eck sold 3,525 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total transaction of $88,336.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,544 shares in the company, valued at $740,372.64. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AVTR. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Avantor by 1,634.9% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 8,530,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,839,000 after acquiring an additional 8,038,451 shares during the period. CCLA Investment Management increased its position in shares of Avantor by 147,220.3% during the 1st quarter. CCLA Investment Management now owns 4,720,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,828,000 after purchasing an additional 4,716,940 shares in the last quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT bought a new position in Avantor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,412,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in Avantor by 6.8% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 22,927,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,059,000 after buying an additional 1,463,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in Avantor during the first quarter worth about $35,154,000. 95.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

