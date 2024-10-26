Arkadios Wealth Advisors Has $4.10 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 122.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,617 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 11,887 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $4,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IWD. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 70.4% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 382.1% in the second quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of IWD stock traded down $1.27 on Friday, hitting $189.27. 1,386,624 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,734,543. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $187.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $180.11. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a one year low of $143.34 and a one year high of $193.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.29 billion, a PE ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.77.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

