AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) Updates Q4 2024 Earnings Guidance

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.220-1.300 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 1.310. The company issued revenue guidance of -. AptarGroup also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 5.340-5.420 EPS.

AptarGroup Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of ATR stock traded up $2.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $168.94. The company had a trading volume of 518,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,642. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $148.92. AptarGroup has a 12 month low of $120.36 and a 12 month high of $169.85. The company has a market cap of $11.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $910.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $930.15 million. AptarGroup had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 15.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that AptarGroup will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AptarGroup Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 24th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 24th. AptarGroup’s payout ratio is 38.63%.

AptarGroup declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, October 10th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to reacquire up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on AptarGroup from $168.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Dbs Bank raised AptarGroup from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of AptarGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, October 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AptarGroup currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at AptarGroup

In other AptarGroup news, CEO Stephan B. Tanda sold 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.56, for a total value of $4,721,920.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 174,118 shares in the company, valued at $25,692,852.08. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Stephan B. Tanda sold 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.56, for a total value of $4,721,920.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 174,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,692,852.08. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert Kuhn sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.18, for a total transaction of $30,036.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,844,599.36. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 49,457 shares of company stock valued at $7,314,030. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About AptarGroup

AptarGroup, Inc designs and manufactures a range of drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, and active material science solutions and services for the pharmaceutical, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through Aptar Pharma, Aptar Beauty, and Aptar Closures segments.

