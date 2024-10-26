Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Reduce” from Analysts

Shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Reduce” from the five research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.88.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ARI shares. BTIG Research began coverage on Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a report on Friday, July 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from $9.50 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 17th.

In other Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance news, Director Scott Prince sold 4,935 shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.12, for a total transaction of $49,942.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 81,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $821,278.48. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Quest Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 7,689.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 9,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 9,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 10,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.43% of the company’s stock.

ARI stock opened at $8.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -11.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 54.21, a quick ratio of 54.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.03. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance has a 1-year low of $8.52 and a 1-year high of $12.74.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.34%. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s payout ratio is -128.21%.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Europe.

