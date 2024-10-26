Adacel Technologies (OTCMKTS:AELTF) Stock Price Down 31.4% – Here’s What Happened

Adacel Technologies Limited (OTCMKTS:AELTF – Get Free Report) was down 31.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.21 and last traded at $0.21. Approximately 1,000 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 37% from the average daily volume of 731 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.31.

Adacel Technologies Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.39.

Adacel Technologies Company Profile

Adacel Technologies Limited develops and sells air traffic management, air traffic control simulation, and training systems and services for the military and civil sectors in North and South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Canada, Estonia, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. It operates through Systems and Services segments.

