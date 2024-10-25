Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC Has $11.34 Million Holdings in BBB Foods Inc. (NYSE:TBBB)

Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC decreased its position in shares of BBB Foods Inc. (NYSE:TBBB – Free Report) by 4.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 378,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,900 shares during the period. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC’s holdings in BBB Foods were worth $11,343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in shares of BBB Foods during the first quarter worth approximately $120,440,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in BBB Foods during the first quarter worth $48,934,000. Capital International Inc. CA acquired a new position in BBB Foods during the 1st quarter valued at $33,004,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in BBB Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,562,000. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in BBB Foods in the 1st quarter valued at $18,668,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TBBB. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of BBB Foods in a report on Monday, September 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. HSBC upgraded BBB Foods from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on BBB Foods from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded BBB Foods from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.57.

BBB Foods Stock Up 2.7 %

TBBB stock opened at $33.22 on Friday. BBB Foods Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.71 and a 1-year high of $34.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.98 and its 200-day moving average is $26.61.

BBB Foods (NYSE:TBBB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $788.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $708.69 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that BBB Foods Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

BBB Foods Company Profile

BBB Foods Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of grocery retail stores in Mexico. It offers household cleaning, personal hyenine, cosmetics and beauty, pharmacy, and general merchandise products, as well as jellies and desserts, foods and drinks, pet supplies, coffee, tea, chocolates, breads, dry and frozen foods, snacks and sweets, and toilet papers and napkins.

