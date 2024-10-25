Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC Acquires 184,700 Shares of Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY)

Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY – Free Report) by 57.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 507,450 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 184,700 shares during the quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC’s holdings in Warby Parker were worth $8,287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Warby Parker by 79.9% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 2,276 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Warby Parker during the 2nd quarter valued at about $131,000. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Warby Parker during the 1st quarter valued at about $145,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Warby Parker in the first quarter worth approximately $158,000. Finally, Choreo LLC purchased a new position in shares of Warby Parker during the second quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Institutional investors own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Warby Parker alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WRBY. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Warby Parker in a report on Friday, August 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Warby Parker in a report on Thursday, August 8th. JMP Securities upgraded Warby Parker from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Warby Parker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Warby Parker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Warby Parker has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Steven Clive Miller sold 6,763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.90, for a total value of $94,005.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 177,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,467,083.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Bradley E. Singer acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.00 per share, with a total value of $650,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,300,000. This represents a 100.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Steven Clive Miller sold 6,763 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.90, for a total transaction of $94,005.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 177,488 shares in the company, valued at $2,467,083.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 99,178 shares of company stock worth $1,339,901 in the last three months. Company insiders own 26.55% of the company’s stock.

Warby Parker Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of WRBY opened at $17.16 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.17. Warby Parker Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.83 and a 52 week high of $18.37. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.00 and a beta of 1.82.

Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. Warby Parker had a negative net margin of 6.38% and a negative return on equity of 11.09%. The company had revenue of $188.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.89 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Warby Parker Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Warby Parker

(Free Report)

Warby Parker Inc provides eyewear products in the United States and Canada. The company offers eyeglasses, sunglasses, light-responsive lenses, blue-light-filtering lenses, non-prescription lenses, and contact lenses. It also provides accessories, such as cases, lenses kit with anti-fog spray, pouches, and anti-fog lens spray through its retail stores, website, and mobile apps.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WRBY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Warby Parker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warby Parker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.