XPO (NYSE:XPO) Trading 5.2% Higher – Here’s What Happened

XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 5.2% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $119.27 and last traded at $117.82. Approximately 338,630 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 1,458,799 shares. The stock had previously closed at $112.01.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on XPO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on XPO from $147.00 to $143.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 6th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of XPO from $143.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of XPO from $139.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of XPO from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of XPO in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.41.

The company has a market capitalization of $13.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 2.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $111.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The transportation company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.11. XPO had a return on equity of 32.49% and a net margin of 4.48%. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. XPO’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that XPO, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of XPO during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of XPO by 25,800.0% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 259 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in XPO in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of XPO in the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of XPO during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.73% of the company’s stock.

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

