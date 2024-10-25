Xcelerate Inc. (OTCMKTS:XCRT) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Xcelerate Inc. (OTCMKTS:XCRT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,400 shares, a growth of 246.7% from the September 30th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 345,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Xcelerate Price Performance
XCRT stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.02. The company had a trading volume of 541,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,755. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.03. Xcelerate has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.06.
About Xcelerate
