Xcelerate Inc. (OTCMKTS:XCRT) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Xcelerate Inc. (OTCMKTS:XCRT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,400 shares, a growth of 246.7% from the September 30th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 345,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Xcelerate Price Performance

XCRT stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.02. The company had a trading volume of 541,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,755. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.03. Xcelerate has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.06.

Get Xcelerate alerts:

About Xcelerate

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Xcelerate Inc acquires engineering/patents and applies to early-stage medical technology companies. The company engages in the formulation, packaging and marketing of consumer health and beauty, and clinically tested skin care products; development of artificial intelligence and virtual health technology to assist patients; owning and licensing the rights to various forms of medical equipment.

Receive News & Ratings for Xcelerate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcelerate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.