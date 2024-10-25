Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $396.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $408.32 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 47.05% and a net margin of 18.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts updated its FY24 guidance to $4.22-4.34 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 4.220-4.340 EPS.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Price Performance

WH stock traded up $8.64 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $90.06. 2,088,125 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 748,868. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $78.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.86. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a 12 month low of $67.67 and a 12 month high of $90.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.34, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.33.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.51%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WH has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $104.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.57.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Wyndham Hotels & Resorts news, insider Monica Melancon sold 5,040 shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.66, for a total transaction of $391,406.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $823,661.96. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Monica Melancon sold 5,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.66, for a total value of $391,406.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $823,661.96. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Nicola Rossi sold 7,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.70, for a total value of $559,679.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,006.90. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,640 shares of company stock valued at $974,351 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.79% of the company’s stock.

About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor in the United States and internationally. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others.

