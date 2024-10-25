Wrapped Matic (WMATIC) Trading Down 4.8% Over Last Week

Wrapped Matic (WMATIC) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 24th. One Wrapped Matic token can currently be bought for about $0.35 or 0.00000516 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Wrapped Matic has a total market cap of $54.11 million and $19.32 million worth of Wrapped Matic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Wrapped Matic has traded down 4.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Matic Token Profile

Wrapped Matic’s total supply is 154,217,894 tokens. Wrapped Matic’s official website is matic.network.

Wrapped Matic Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Matic (WMATIC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Polygon platform. Wrapped Matic has a current supply of 165,355,932.21201572. The last known price of Wrapped Matic is 0.35750113 USD and is down -1.71 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3366 active market(s) with $23,688,454.62 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://matic.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Matic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Matic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wrapped Matic using one of the exchanges listed above.

