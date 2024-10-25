Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV Buys 195 Shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCV)

Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV boosted its stake in iShares Morningstar Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCV – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,150 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Value ETF were worth $506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 261,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,535,000 after purchasing an additional 2,618 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 8,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,919,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Morningstar Value ETF alerts:

iShares Morningstar Value ETF Price Performance

ILCV opened at $82.32 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $81.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 0.76. iShares Morningstar Value ETF has a 1 year low of $61.50 and a 1 year high of $83.71.

iShares Morningstar Value ETF Profile

The iShares Morningstar Value ETF (ILCV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of value stocks, selected from the top 90% of the US market-cap spectrum. ILCV was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILCV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Morningstar Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.