WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (NASDAQ:CXSE) Short Interest Up 262.3% in October

WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (NASDAQ:CXSE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 225,000 shares, a growth of 262.3% from the September 30th total of 62,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 44,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.0 days.

WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CXSE traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $32.43. 16,899 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,600. WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund has a 52-week low of $23.29 and a 52-week high of $39.71. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $425.81 million, a PE ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 0.57.

WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 25th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund

About WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $862,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund by 384.4% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 424,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,196,000 after purchasing an additional 336,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,464,000.

The WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (CXSE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of Chinese companies that are not state-owned, defined as government ownership of less than 20%. CXSE was launched on Sep 19, 2012 and is managed by WisdomTree.

