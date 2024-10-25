Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The construction company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.61), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $720.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $718.72 million. Winnebago Industries had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 2.84%. Winnebago Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. Winnebago Industries updated its FY25 guidance to $3.00-$4.50 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance to 3.000-4.500 EPS.

Winnebago Industries Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of Winnebago Industries stock traded up $0.43 during trading on Thursday, reaching $52.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,190,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 570,693. Winnebago Industries has a 1-year low of $49.68 and a 1-year high of $75.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 1.61.

Winnebago Industries Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This is a positive change from Winnebago Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 11th. Winnebago Industries’s payout ratio is currently 52.51%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Winnebago Industries from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Winnebago Industries from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Winnebago Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Citigroup upped their target price on Winnebago Industries from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Winnebago Industries from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.14.

Winnebago Industries Company Profile

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates through three segments: Towable RV, Motorhome RV, and Marine. It provides towable products that are non-motorized vehicles to be towed by automobiles, pickup trucks, SUVs, or vans for use as temporary living quarters for recreational travel, such as conventional travel trailers, fifth wheels, folding camper trailers, and truck campers under the Winnebago and Grand Design brand names.

