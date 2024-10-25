What is Cormark’s Forecast for TSE:OR Q3 Earnings?

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (TSE:OR – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Cormark issued their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in a report issued on Wednesday, October 23rd. Cormark analyst N. Dion forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter.
Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported C$0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.17 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$64.85 million for the quarter. Osisko Gold Royalties had a negative return on equity of 5.46% and a negative net margin of 36.86%.
Osisko Gold Royalties Trading Down 1.1 %
Shares of Osisko Gold Royalties stock opened at C$28.59 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$24.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$23.26. Osisko Gold Royalties has a 12-month low of C$16.32 and a 12-month high of C$29.30. The company has a current ratio of 4.92, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.00. The stock has a market cap of C$5.32 billion, a PE ratio of -57.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.90.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, Director Duncan Cornell Card sold 10,000 shares of Osisko Gold Royalties stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$27.03, for a total value of C$270,331.00. In related news, Director Duncan Cornell Card sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$27.03, for a total transaction of C$270,331.00. Also, Director Everard Trenton Richards sold 15,000 shares of Osisko Gold Royalties stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$22.19, for a total transaction of C$332,913.00. Insiders have sold a total of 35,000 shares of company stock valued at $851,244 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.
Osisko Gold Royalties Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th were given a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. Osisko Gold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -52.00%.
About Osisko Gold Royalties
Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on offtake; royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 3-5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic complex located in Canada.
