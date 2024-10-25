Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 6.19% and a net margin of 9.89%. Weyerhaeuser’s revenue was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 EPS.

Weyerhaeuser Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WY traded down $0.49 on Friday, reaching $31.64. 2,947,780 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,630,510. Weyerhaeuser has a 1-year low of $26.73 and a 1-year high of $36.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $23.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.19 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.97 and a 200-day moving average of $30.88.

Weyerhaeuser Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.67%.

Insider Transactions at Weyerhaeuser

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other Weyerhaeuser news, Director Albert Monaco acquired 31,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.38 per share, for a total transaction of $988,470.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,219,381.88. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, Director James Calvin O’rourke bought 7,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.01 per share, with a total value of $249,678.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 17,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $565,680.72. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Albert Monaco purchased 31,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.38 per share, with a total value of $988,470.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 70,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,219,381.88. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WY. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Argus raised Weyerhaeuser to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.33.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

