Western Digital Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:WDC)

Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Friday. Investors purchased 55,672 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 137% compared to the typical volume of 23,537 call options.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WDC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on Western Digital from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Western Digital from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group decreased their target price on Western Digital from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Western Digital in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Western Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.64.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CEO David Goeckeler sold 75,000 shares of Western Digital stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.32, for a total transaction of $5,274,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 896,630 shares in the company, valued at $63,051,021.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, CEO David Goeckeler sold 75,000 shares of Western Digital stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.32, for a total transaction of $5,274,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 896,630 shares in the company, valued at $63,051,021.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 417 shares of Western Digital stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.89, for a total value of $27,059.13. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,873,374.30. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 92,955 shares of company stock worth $6,327,560 in the last three months. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WDC. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Western Digital in the first quarter valued at $1,242,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Western Digital by 28.6% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,619 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Digital in the second quarter valued at $13,260,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Western Digital by 6.6% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 382,071 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $26,073,000 after buying an additional 23,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Western Digital by 1,089.7% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,071,600 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $73,126,000 after buying an additional 981,527 shares in the last quarter. 92.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Western Digital Price Performance

Western Digital stock traded up $4.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $70.97. 11,200,122 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,148,362. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of $65.31 and a 200 day moving average of $69.73. Western Digital has a 1-year low of $35.62 and a 1-year high of $81.55. The company has a market capitalization of $24.53 billion, a PE ratio of -39.38 and a beta of 1.39.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The data storage provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.17. Western Digital had a negative return on equity of 2.63% and a negative net margin of 3.75%. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Western Digital will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current year.

About Western Digital

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, and set top boxes; and flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications.

See Also

