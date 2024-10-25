West Wealth Group LLC Takes Position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

West Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in American Tower by 41.8% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,395,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,243,333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,885,421 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in American Tower by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 61,991,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,248,812,000 after purchasing an additional 965,938 shares during the period. M&G Plc bought a new stake in American Tower during the 1st quarter valued at $164,300,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in American Tower by 22,242.7% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 778,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,811,330,000 after buying an additional 775,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB bought a new position in shares of American Tower in the first quarter valued at $123,861,000. 92.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of American Tower from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on American Tower from $226.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on American Tower in a research report on Monday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on American Tower from $223.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, American Tower presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.92.

Insider Transactions at American Tower

In other American Tower news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 10,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.27, for a total transaction of $2,333,866.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,070,789.42. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CAO Robert Joseph Meyer, Jr. sold 2,181 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.93, for a total value of $508,020.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,424,177.89. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Olivier Puech sold 10,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.27, for a total transaction of $2,333,866.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,746 shares in the company, valued at $12,070,789.42. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,723 shares of company stock worth $7,795,397. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American Tower Stock Performance

NYSE AMT traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $225.52. 206,245 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,262,966. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. American Tower Co. has a 1 year low of $162.55 and a 1 year high of $243.56. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $228.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $207.19.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.44 by ($0.52). American Tower had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 21.95%. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.46 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current year.

American Tower Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 121.80%.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

