West Michigan Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

West Michigan Advisors LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,541 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF accounts for 1.1% of West Michigan Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. West Michigan Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $3,484,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JEPI. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 129.8% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 114.1% in the first quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 105.2% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF stock opened at $59.38 on Friday. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1-year low of $51.38 and a 1-year high of $59.97. The company has a market cap of $34.85 billion, a PE ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $58.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.33.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

