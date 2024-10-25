West Michigan Advisors LLC Has $1.07 Million Stock Holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

West Michigan Advisors LLC lifted its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) by 11.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,775 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares during the period. West Michigan Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $1,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FTCS. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 8,647.9% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,124,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,718,000 after acquiring an additional 3,088,928 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 195.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,563,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,955,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033,794 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 51.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 863,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,953,000 after acquiring an additional 291,774 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,407,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,344,000 after acquiring an additional 190,799 shares during the period. Finally, Kowal Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC now owns 610,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,314,000 after buying an additional 120,675 shares during the period.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FTCS stock opened at $90.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.52 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $90.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.35. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 52 week low of $71.11 and a 52 week high of $93.05.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Cuts Dividend

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were issued a dividend of $0.2566 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

