Wenjun Li Sells 2,183 Shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL) Stock

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Free Report) COO Wenjun Li sold 2,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total value of $77,474.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 61,331 shares in the company, valued at $2,176,637.19. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Price Performance

AOSL stock traded up $0.56 during trading on Friday, reaching $36.01. 171,880 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 242,244. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited has a 52-week low of $19.38 and a 52-week high of $47.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.58. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -104.26 and a beta of 2.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.20.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $161.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.03 million. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a negative return on equity of 0.33% and a negative net margin of 1.69%. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AOSL shares. StockNews.com cut Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $28.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $21.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the second quarter worth approximately $62,000. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the second quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Finally, Eastern Bank acquired a new position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the third quarter worth approximately $174,000. 78.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alpha and Omega Semiconductor

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications in Hong Kong, China, South Korea, the United States, and internationally. It offers power discrete products, including metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors for use in smart phone chargers, battery packs, notebooks, desktop and servers, data centers, base stations, graphics card, game boxes, TVs, AC adapters, power supplies, motor control, power tools, E-vehicles, white goods and industrial motor drives, UPS systems, solar inverters, and industrial welding.

