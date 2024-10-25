Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD) Posts Earnings Results

Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.41, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. Weatherford International had a return on equity of 49.11% and a net margin of 9.65%. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.66 EPS.

Weatherford International Stock Performance

Shares of WFRD traded down $3.85 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $77.31. 1,513,117 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 907,349. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $94.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.99. Weatherford International has a 1-year low of $77.29 and a 1-year high of $135.00.

Weatherford International Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 6th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 6th. Weatherford International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Weatherford International in a research note on Thursday. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Weatherford International from $165.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Weatherford International from $161.00 to $158.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Weatherford International from $149.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on Weatherford International from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Weatherford International

In related news, EVP David John Reed sold 6,805 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.96, for a total value of $639,397.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Weatherford International

Weatherford International plc, an energy services company, provides equipment and services for the drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention of oil, geothermal, and natural gas wells worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Drilling and Evaluation; Well Construction and Completions; and Production and Intervention.

