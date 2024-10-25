Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD) Posts Earnings Results

Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.41, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. Weatherford International had a return on equity of 49.11% and a net margin of 9.65%. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.66 EPS.
Weatherford International Stock Performance
Shares of WFRD traded down $3.85 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $77.31. 1,513,117 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 907,349. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $94.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.99. Weatherford International has a 1-year low of $77.29 and a 1-year high of $135.00.
Weatherford International Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 6th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 6th. Weatherford International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.04%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Get Our Latest Research Report on Weatherford International
Insider Buying and Selling at Weatherford International
In related news, EVP David John Reed sold 6,805 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.96, for a total value of $639,397.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
About Weatherford International
Weatherford International plc, an energy services company, provides equipment and services for the drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention of oil, geothermal, and natural gas wells worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Drilling and Evaluation; Well Construction and Completions; and Production and Intervention.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Weatherford International
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- Why Meta’s Pre-Earnings Dip Could Be A Golden Entry Opportunity
- Conference Calls and Individual Investors
- Spirit Airlines Stock Nearly Doubled: Are Clear Skies Ahead?
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- Tesla Stock: Buy the Dips, Sell the Rips
Receive News & Ratings for Weatherford International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weatherford International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.