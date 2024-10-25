Warther Private Wealth LLC Invests $6.08 Million in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Warther Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 22,412 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $6,081,000. Lululemon Athletica makes up about 2.1% of Warther Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LULU. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 78.2% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 98 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Paladin Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in Lululemon Athletica by 61.5% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 105 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Dnca Finance acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of LULU stock opened at $303.55 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $268.39 and a 200-day moving average of $294.69. The company has a market cap of $37.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.25. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52 week low of $226.01 and a 52 week high of $516.39.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The apparel retailer reported $3.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.22. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 42.59%. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.68 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $345.00 to $325.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $463.00 to $286.00 in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $415.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 2nd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $385.00 to $315.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lululemon Athletica currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $354.55.

Insider Activity at Lululemon Athletica

In other news, CEO Calvin Mcdonald purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $260.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,040,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 89,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,379,720. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Lululemon Athletica news, insider Nicole Neuburger sold 486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.59, for a total transaction of $131,020.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,670,918.82. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Calvin Mcdonald acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $260.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,040,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 89,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,379,720. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Lululemon Athletica

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

