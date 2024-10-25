Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY) Stock Rating Upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $18.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $15.00.
Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Warby Parker from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Warby Parker in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. JMP Securities upgraded Warby Parker from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Warby Parker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on Warby Parker in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.00.
Warby Parker Price Performance
Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $188.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.89 million. Warby Parker had a negative return on equity of 11.09% and a negative net margin of 6.38%. On average, analysts anticipate that Warby Parker will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Insider Transactions at Warby Parker
In other Warby Parker news, Director Bradley E. Singer purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.00 per share, for a total transaction of $650,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,300,000. The trade was a 100.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Neil Harris Blumenthal sold 27,143 shares of Warby Parker stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $352,859.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $158,301. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bradley E. Singer bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.00 per share, with a total value of $650,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,300,000. This trade represents a 100.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 99,178 shares of company stock worth $1,339,901. Insiders own 26.55% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Warby Parker
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WRBY. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Warby Parker by 79.9% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,276 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Warby Parker during the second quarter worth about $131,000. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Warby Parker during the first quarter worth about $145,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Warby Parker during the first quarter worth about $158,000. Finally, Choreo LLC acquired a new position in Warby Parker in the second quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.24% of the company’s stock.
Warby Parker Company Profile
Warby Parker Inc provides eyewear products in the United States and Canada. The company offers eyeglasses, sunglasses, light-responsive lenses, blue-light-filtering lenses, non-prescription lenses, and contact lenses. It also provides accessories, such as cases, lenses kit with anti-fog spray, pouches, and anti-fog lens spray through its retail stores, website, and mobile apps.
Featured Articles
