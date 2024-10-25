Virtuals Protocol Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $254.09 Million (VIRTUAL)

Virtuals Protocol (VIRTUAL) traded up 23.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 24th. One Virtuals Protocol token can currently be bought for $0.25 or 0.00000374 BTC on popular exchanges. Virtuals Protocol has a market capitalization of $254.09 million and $15.43 million worth of Virtuals Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Virtuals Protocol has traded 181.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Virtuals Protocol alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0944 or 0.00000141 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $162.50 or 0.00239447 BTC.

About Virtuals Protocol

Virtuals Protocol was first traded on December 23rd, 2023. Virtuals Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Virtuals Protocol’s official website is www.virtuals.io. Virtuals Protocol’s official Twitter account is @virtuals_io.

Buying and Selling Virtuals Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Virtuals Protocol (VIRTUAL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Virtuals Protocol has a current supply of 1,000,000,000. The last known price of Virtuals Protocol is 0.22325917 USD and is up 32.77 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 29 active market(s) with $16,440,341.71 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.virtuals.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Virtuals Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Virtuals Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Virtuals Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Virtuals Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Virtuals Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.