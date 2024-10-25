Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Announces Earnings Results

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. Vertiv had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 50.79%. Vertiv’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share.

Shares of Vertiv stock opened at $110.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.59. Vertiv has a 52 week low of $34.60 and a 52 week high of $116.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $92.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th were paid a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.09%. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.62%.

In other news, insider Karsten Winther sold 44,924 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total value of $3,593,470.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $843,254.58. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

VRT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Vertiv from $93.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Vertiv from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Vertiv from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Vertiv from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Vertiv from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Vertiv has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.11.

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

