Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA) CFO Sells $511,128.48 in Stock

Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA – Get Free Report) CFO Mark W. Hahn sold 116,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.38, for a total value of $511,128.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,973,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,202,896.32. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Verona Pharma Trading Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ VRNA opened at $34.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of -22.36 and a beta of 0.44. Verona Pharma plc has a 12 month low of $11.39 and a 12 month high of $35.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.26. The company has a current ratio of 8.61, a quick ratio of 8.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Get Verona Pharma alerts:

Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.53). During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Verona Pharma plc will post -2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VRNA. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Verona Pharma by 70.6% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verona Pharma in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. EMC Capital Management purchased a new stake in Verona Pharma in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Verona Pharma by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Verona Pharma during the 3rd quarter valued at about $209,000. Institutional investors own 85.88% of the company’s stock.

VRNA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Verona Pharma from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Verona Pharma in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Verona Pharma in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Verona Pharma from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.33.

Read Our Latest Analysis on VRNA

Verona Pharma Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of respiratory diseases with unmet medical needs. The company's product candidate is ensifentrine, an inhaled and dual inhibitor of the phosphodiesterase (PDE) 3 and PDE4 enzymes that acts as both a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent in a single compound, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, asthma, and cystic fibrosis.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Verona Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verona Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.