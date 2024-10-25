Veradigm (NASDAQ:MDRX) Stock Price Up 11% – Still a Buy?

Veradigm Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 11% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $9.99 and last traded at $9.99. Approximately 89,232 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 1,671,841 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.00.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Veradigm in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Veradigm currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.10.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veradigm in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Tyro Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Veradigm in the 1st quarter valued at about $9,055,000. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Veradigm in the 1st quarter valued at about $83,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Veradigm by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,275,875 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $149,754,000 after acquiring an additional 95,291 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Veradigm by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,596,684 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,749,000 after acquiring an additional 99,528 shares during the last quarter.

Veradigm Inc, a healthcare technology company, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

