Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG) Shares Sold by Santori & Peters Inc.

Santori & Peters Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,466 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,028 shares during the quarter. Santori & Peters Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $817,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Abound Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $31,000. Eastern Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $35,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000.

Get Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

VONG traded up $1.13 on Friday, reaching $99.25. 100,907 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 816,260. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $95.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.13 billion, a PE ratio of 36.74 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.85 and a fifty-two week high of $99.36.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th were issued a dividend of $0.139 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VONG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.