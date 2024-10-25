Values First Advisors Inc. Takes $363,000 Position in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM)

Values First Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,978 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $363,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in INSM. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Insmed by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 146,912 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,986,000 after purchasing an additional 8,877 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in Insmed by 5.2% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 21,684 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. Requisite Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Insmed during the 1st quarter valued at about $678,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Insmed during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in Insmed by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 108,629 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,947,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, insider Orlov S. Nicole Schaeffer sold 37,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total value of $2,686,612.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,157,150. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Orlov S. Nicole Schaeffer sold 37,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total value of $2,686,612.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,157,150. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Martina M.D. Flammer sold 13,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.92, for a total value of $1,006,625.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 106,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,951,559.28. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 78,882 shares of company stock valued at $5,765,446. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

INSM stock opened at $71.71 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $73.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.71 and a beta of 1.11. Insmed Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $21.92 and a fifty-two week high of $80.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.05, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.71.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.94) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.22) by ($0.72). The company had revenue of $90.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.78) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Insmed Incorporated will post -5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on INSM shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on Insmed from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. StockNews.com lowered Insmed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. TD Cowen upped their target price on Insmed from $75.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Insmed from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Insmed from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Insmed currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.73.

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

