Values First Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Position in 1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE)

Values First Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of 1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 178 shares during the quarter. 1st Source accounts for approximately 1.2% of Values First Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Values First Advisors Inc.’s holdings in 1st Source were worth $2,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Denali Advisors LLC grew its stake in 1st Source by 47.0% in the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 105,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,635,000 after acquiring an additional 33,600 shares in the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 1st Source by 41.3% in the first quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 64,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,406,000 after purchasing an additional 18,976 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in 1st Source by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 174,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,367,000 after purchasing an additional 18,049 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in 1st Source during the 1st quarter valued at $628,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 1st Source by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 145,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,813,000 after buying an additional 12,774 shares during the period. 74.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SRCE opened at $59.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. 1st Source Co. has a 12-month low of $43.30 and a 12-month high of $65.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.53.

1st Source ( NASDAQ:SRCE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $144.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.80 million. 1st Source had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 23.23%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that 1st Source Co. will post 5.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective (up from $54.00) on shares of 1st Source in a report on Monday, July 29th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of 1st Source from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $60.00 to $67.50 in a report on Monday, July 29th.

1st Source Corporation operates as the bank holding company for 1st Source Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services, trust and wealth advisory services, and insurance products to individual and business clients. Its consumer banking services include checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; online and mobile banking products; consumer loans, real estate mortgage loans, and home equity lines of credit; and financial planning, financial literacy, and other consultative services, as well as debit and credit cards.

