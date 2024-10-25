Values First Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Values First Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,712 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the quarter. Monolithic Power Systems comprises 1.9% of Values First Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Values First Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $3,432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the first quarter worth about $27,000. NBC Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 433.3% during the third quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 32 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 3,400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 35 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. 93.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Performance

Shares of MPWR stock opened at $900.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $43.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.11. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $392.10 and a 52 week high of $959.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $904.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $814.46.

Monolithic Power Systems Dividend Announcement

Monolithic Power Systems ( NASDAQ:MPWR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by $0.10. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 21.70% and a return on equity of 20.24%. The company had revenue of $507.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.05 EPS. Monolithic Power Systems’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 10.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.59%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on MPWR. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $770.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. TD Cowen upgraded Monolithic Power Systems to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $750.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $1,000.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $975.00 to $1,075.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Monolithic Power Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $959.90.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Monolithic Power Systems

Insider Transactions at Monolithic Power Systems

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, EVP Maurice Sciammas sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $929.59, for a total transaction of $10,225,490.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,518,400.11. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Maurice Sciammas sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $929.59, for a total value of $10,225,490.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 103,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,518,400.11. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $778.39, for a total transaction of $566,667.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,955,513.42. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 42,136 shares of company stock worth $38,591,228. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Monolithic Power Systems

(Free Report)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.