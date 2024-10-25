Values First Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Values First Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 824 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Values First Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $1,235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTD. PineStone Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 127.4% during the second quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 259,629 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $362,855,000 after acquiring an additional 145,453 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 15.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,075,420 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,431,696,000 after acquiring an additional 141,431 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 149,870.0% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 89,982 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $134,946,000 after acquiring an additional 89,922 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 88.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 122,655 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $163,290,000 after acquiring an additional 57,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc raised its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 53.1% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 154,381 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $205,526,000 after acquiring an additional 53,561 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Mettler-Toledo International

In other news, insider Christian Magloth sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,422.97, for a total value of $1,422,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,044,459.98. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,401.00, for a total value of $350,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,884,514. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Christian Magloth sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,422.97, for a total transaction of $1,422,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,044,459.98. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MTD. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $1,400.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,150.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,510.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mettler-Toledo International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,363.75.

Mettler-Toledo International Stock Down 2.0 %

NYSE:MTD opened at $1,293.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $27.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.14. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $928.49 and a fifty-two week high of $1,546.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1,421.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,394.57.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.00 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $946.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $929.13 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 20.95% and a negative return on equity of 575.61%. Mettler-Toledo International’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $10.19 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 40.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company’s laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

