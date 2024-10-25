Values First Advisors Inc. Cuts Holdings in TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX)

Values First Advisors Inc. cut its position in shares of TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Free Report) by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,769 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,299 shares during the quarter. Values First Advisors Inc.’s holdings in TransMedics Group were worth $906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in TransMedics Group by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,865,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,214,000 after acquiring an additional 50,673 shares during the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C purchased a new position in TransMedics Group in the second quarter valued at about $1,400,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in TransMedics Group by 5.3% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 599,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,061,000 after acquiring an additional 30,092 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in TransMedics Group by 657.6% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 64,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,111,000 after acquiring an additional 55,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in TransMedics Group by 337,462.5% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 27,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after acquiring an additional 26,997 shares during the last quarter. 99.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of TransMedics Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $208.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of TransMedics Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Baird R W upgraded shares of TransMedics Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of TransMedics Group from $104.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of TransMedics Group in a research note on Monday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.30.

In related news, CEO Waleed H. Hassanein sold 8,625 shares of TransMedics Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.71, for a total value of $1,144,623.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 61,643 shares in the company, valued at $8,180,642.53. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Waleed H. Hassanein sold 8,625 shares of TransMedics Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.71, for a total value of $1,144,623.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 61,643 shares in the company, valued at $8,180,642.53. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas Corcoran sold 10,000 shares of TransMedics Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.02, for a total transaction of $1,760,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,714,902.10. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,205 shares of company stock worth $9,981,907 in the last 90 days. 7.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TransMedics Group stock opened at $122.00 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $149.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 8.48 and a current ratio of 9.37. The stock has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,050.00 and a beta of 1.99. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.42 and a fifty-two week high of $177.37.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $114.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.84 million. TransMedics Group had a net margin of 0.84% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 117.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

