Values First Advisors Inc. Buys New Shares in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Values First Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 2,651 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Aptiv during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of Aptiv in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Clearstead Trust LLC increased its stake in shares of Aptiv by 305.0% in the first quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 405 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Aptiv by 94.7% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 442 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 44.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 505 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Aptiv alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

APTV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Aptiv from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Friday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Aptiv from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Aptiv from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Aptiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Aptiv from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.50.

Aptiv Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE APTV opened at $68.30 on Friday. Aptiv PLC has a 1-year low of $63.62 and a 1-year high of $91.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $70.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.44, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.79.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The auto parts company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 18.46%. Aptiv’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 6.28 EPS for the current year.

Aptiv Company Profile

(Free Report)

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.