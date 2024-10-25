Values First Advisors Inc. Acquires 604 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Values First Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,482 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 604 shares during the period. Values First Advisors Inc.’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $1,809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DHI. Bfsg LLC boosted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 70.5% in the second quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 179 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new position in D.R. Horton in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in D.R. Horton during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 1,306.7% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 211 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust grew its position in D.R. Horton by 76.2% during the third quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 215 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. 90.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on DHI. Barclays boosted their price objective on D.R. Horton from $168.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Citigroup downgraded D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $181.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $141.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $200.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $196.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, D.R. Horton currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.67.

D.R. Horton Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:DHI opened at $182.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 7.22. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.29 and a 52-week high of $199.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $187.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $164.36.

D.R. Horton announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, July 18th that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to reacquire up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

