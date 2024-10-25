Vallourec S.A. (OTCMKTS:VLOUF) Short Interest Update

Vallourec S.A. (OTCMKTS:VLOUF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 68,000 shares, an increase of 372.2% from the September 30th total of 14,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 680.0 days.

Vallourec Price Performance

OTCMKTS:VLOUF traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.86. 50 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 160. Vallourec has a twelve month low of $13.06 and a twelve month high of $19.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.12 and a 200 day moving average of $16.38.

Vallourec Company Profile

Vallourec SA, through its subsidiaries, provides tubular solutions for the oil and gas, industry, and energy markets in Europe, North America, South America, Asia, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through Tubes; Mine & Forests; and Holding Companies & Other segments. The company offers seamless tubes for refineries, petrochemical facilities, and floating liquefied natural gas plants, as well as production, storage, and offloading units; VAM connections; rigid subsea line pipes and onshore rigid line pipes; and carbon steel and steel alloy tubes, hollow bars, and connections.

