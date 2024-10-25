USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) Announces Earnings Results

Posted by on Oct 25th, 2024

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNAGet Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.07, Yahoo Finance reports. The firm had revenue of $200.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.45 million. USANA Health Sciences had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 10.80%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. USANA Health Sciences updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.450-2.450 EPS.

USANA Health Sciences Stock Up 3.4 %

USNA stock traded up $1.23 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $37.81. The stock had a trading volume of 165,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,721. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.55. The firm has a market cap of $720.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.28, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.89. USANA Health Sciences has a twelve month low of $34.15 and a twelve month high of $54.81.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on USNA shares. StockNews.com lowered USANA Health Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of USANA Health Sciences from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.

Read Our Latest Research Report on USNA

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Gilbert A. Fuller sold 674 shares of USANA Health Sciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.69, for a total value of $26,751.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Gilbert A. Fuller sold 674 shares of USANA Health Sciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.69, for a total value of $26,751.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Turman Fleming sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.43, for a total value of $44,430.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $111,208.29. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,940 shares of company stock worth $311,670 over the last three months. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About USANA Health Sciences

(Get Free Report)

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional, personal care, and skincare products in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers consisting of targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and food that include meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products.

Featured Articles

Earnings History for USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA)

Receive News & Ratings for USANA Health Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USANA Health Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.