USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) Announces Earnings Results

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.07, Yahoo Finance reports. The firm had revenue of $200.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.45 million. USANA Health Sciences had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 10.80%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. USANA Health Sciences updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.450-2.450 EPS.

USANA Health Sciences Stock Up 3.4 %

USNA stock traded up $1.23 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $37.81. The stock had a trading volume of 165,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,721. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.55. The firm has a market cap of $720.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.28, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.89. USANA Health Sciences has a twelve month low of $34.15 and a twelve month high of $54.81.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on USNA shares. StockNews.com lowered USANA Health Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of USANA Health Sciences from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Gilbert A. Fuller sold 674 shares of USANA Health Sciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.69, for a total value of $26,751.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Gilbert A. Fuller sold 674 shares of USANA Health Sciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.69, for a total value of $26,751.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Turman Fleming sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.43, for a total value of $44,430.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $111,208.29. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,940 shares of company stock worth $311,670 over the last three months. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About USANA Health Sciences

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional, personal care, and skincare products in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers consisting of targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and food that include meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products.

