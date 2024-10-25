Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.07, Yahoo Finance reports. The company had revenue of $126.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.11 million. Univest Financial had a net margin of 14.91% and a return on equity of 8.23%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS.

UVSP stock traded down $0.47 during trading on Friday, hitting $27.81. The stock had a trading volume of 24,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,490. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.51. Univest Financial has a 1-year low of $16.10 and a 1-year high of $29.49. The stock has a market cap of $814.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.02.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 6th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 6th. Univest Financial’s payout ratio is 35.15%.

UVSP has been the subject of several research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $29.00 price target (up previously from $23.00) on shares of Univest Financial in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Univest Financial from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey M. Schweitzer sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total value of $34,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 90,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,570,329.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Jeffrey M. Schweitzer sold 2,773 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.56, for a total transaction of $79,196.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 90,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,575,740.72. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey M. Schweitzer sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total transaction of $34,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,570,329.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,389 shares of company stock valued at $412,352. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Univest Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Univest Bank and Trust Co that provides banking products and services primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers a range of banking services, such as deposit taking, loan origination and servicing, mortgage banking, other general banking, and equipment lease financing services for individuals, businesses, municipalities, and nonprofit organizations.

