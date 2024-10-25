United Rentals (NYSE:URI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.69 EPS

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The construction company reported $11.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $12.49 by ($0.69), Briefing.com reports. United Rentals had a return on equity of 35.87% and a net margin of 17.35%. The company had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $11.73 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. United Rentals updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

United Rentals Price Performance

Shares of United Rentals stock traded down $9.19 on Thursday, hitting $824.99. 686,980 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 543,825. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $768.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $706.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $54.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.68. United Rentals has a 12-month low of $387.01 and a 12-month high of $861.74.

United Rentals Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 13th. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.21%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on URI. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $860.00 to $930.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of United Rentals in a report on Friday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $750.00 price target for the company. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of United Rentals from $800.00 to $910.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of United Rentals from $565.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of United Rentals from $790.00 to $905.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Rentals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $728.86.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Joli L. Gross sold 360 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $690.00, for a total value of $248,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,090 shares in the company, valued at $2,822,100. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

